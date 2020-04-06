Adam Hiller of Chester passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020, after a very brief illness.

He is pre-deceased by his wife of 51 years, Yolanda Perea Hiller, his parents Stephen and AnnaMaria, his brother Paul and sister Ilonka.

He is survived by his only daughter Annamarie, her husband John, their four children Jonathan, Spencer, Tyler and Christina, and friends and neighbors who grew to become family to Adam in unique and special ways.

Adam was born on March 10, 1929, in Lengyel, Hungary, where he spent his childhood and adolescent years before moving to Budapest.

During the Hungarian Revolution of 1956 he made the hard decision to escape from his homeland and journeyed to Austria, and then to the United States in 1961, where he settled in New York City, working as a machinist for Singer Manufacturing Company.

Through years of hard work and savings he eventually started his own tool and dye machinery business that ultimately provided precision machine parts for some of our country's largest manufacturing companies. His work ethic, attention to detail and personal customer service earned him a reputation that kept his customers seeking his expertise long after his trade became obsolete due to automation and computers.

While in NYC he met the love of his life, Yolanda, in Rockefeller Center, and they married in 1963. He soon moved his wife and only daughter Annamarie out of the city to a small house in Monroe so they could enjoy the outdoors and nature as this was his true passion.

Over the years he created a garden and small vineyard that were truly something to behold. He made his own wine, gathered and chopped years worth of firewood, always kept his friends and neighbors well stocked with homegrown tomatoes, cucumbers and peppers and threw the best backyard bonfire parties for miles.

Adam lived a very full life, completely on his own terms until very recently. He loved life and embraced the gifts and blessings of every new day. His lessons of love, honesty and respect are the foundation on which his family was built, and ones that his grandchildren were fortunate to witness firsthand. He is now united with his beloved Yolanda for eternity which above all else brings his family great comfort.

His was a life well lived and one that will be beautifully remembered.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home (845-782-8185; www.ssqfuneralhome.com).