Local students are named to ESU Dean's List

Students eligible for the Dean’s List at Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania are those who have attained a 3.50 quality point average or better and are enrolled full-time. The letter grade “B” earns 3 quality points per credit, and the grade “A” earns 4 quality points per credit. Local students are listed below with their hometowns, the degrees and majors they are pursuing, and class standings.

Pike County, Pa.

Kevin Andrews, Bushkill, Pa., B.A., Art and Design, Sophomore

Erick Atayan, Bushkill, Pa., B.A., Political Science, Freshman

Donald Barry, Canadensis, Pa., B.S., Early Childhood Education (PreK-4), Junior

Nicole Battiston, Bushkill, Pa., B.A., Undeclared, Freshman

Briona Baumgartner, East Stroudsburg, Pa., B.S., Early Childhood Education (PreK-4), Junior

Joshua Berrios Morales, Milford, Pa., B.S., Business Management, Junior

Gwen Boonyam, Milford, Pa., Chemistry, Sophomore

Joanna Broughton, Greeley, Pa. ,B.S., Special Education/Early Child, Senior

Ellijah Brown, Bushkill, Pa., B.A., Political Science, Senior

Gabrielle Buckley, Milford, Pa., 18337-9045,, B.S., Physical Education Teacher Education, Sophomore

Nicolas Christensen, Milford, Pa., B.S., Business Management, Freshman

Madison Cichinsky, Greentown, Pa., B.S., Early Childhood Education (PreK-4), Freshman

Victoria Clark, Greeley, Pa., B.S., Medical Technology, Junior

Olivia Cook, Bushkill, Pa., B.A., Undeclared, Sophomore

Maria Cosme, Hawley, Pa., B.S., Psychology, Senior

Emily Crawn, Milford, Pa., B.S., Early Childhood Education (PreK-4), Junior

Liam Cunningham, Hawley, Pa., B.S., Psychology, Senior

Christopher Danczewski, Milford, Pa., B.S., Criminal Justice, Freshman

Angeli De Jesus Santiago, Bushkill, Pa., B.S., Exercise Science, Junior

Destiny Dezenzo, Milford, Pa., B.S., Hotel Rest and Tourism Management, Freshman

Samantha Dorner, Dingmans Ferry, Pa., B.S., Special Education/Early Child, Senior

Tommy Dunleavy, Bushkill, Pa., B.S., Criminal Justice, Junior

Amy Fortuin, Dingmans Ferry, Pa., B.S., Special Education/Early Child, Senior

Hannah Gallagher, Milford, Pa., B.S., Business Management, Junior

Kenneth Goenaga Hussey, Milford, Pa., B.A., Undeclared, Freshman

Erin Guyre, Milford, Pa., B.S., Social Work, Senior

Marque Hampe, Shohola, Pa., B.S., Rehabilitative & Human Service, Senior

Michael Ingulli, Hawley, Pa., B.S., Accounting, Senior

Molloy Jacobs, Lackawaxen, Pa., B.S., Physical Education Teacher Education, Junior

Jessica Johnson, Bushkill, Pa., B.A., Undeclared, Freshman

Shawn Jones, Matamoras, Pa., B.A., Sociology, Senior

Mahmut Kalaycioglu, Dingmans Ferry, Pa., B.S., Biology, Junior

Nicholas King, Matamoras, Pa., B.S., Biology, Junior

Erin Lay, Shohola, Pa., B.S., Rehabilitative & Human Service, Senior

Carlee Lehmkuhl, Dingmans Ferry, Pa., B.S., Physical Education Teacher Education, Freshman

Kiera Leyden, Dingmans Ferry, Pa., B.S., Business Management, Junior

Suzanne Malone, Matamoras, Pa., B.S., Early Childhood Education (PreK-4), Junior

Sydney Maney, Milford, Pa., B.S., Biology, Freshman

Victoria Marro, Canadensis, Pa., B.S., Special Education/Elem-Middle Level, Senior

Jacob Maurer, Hawley, Pa., B.S., Computer Science, Sophomore

Briana Montoyo, Dingmans Ferry, Pa., B.S., Athletic Training, Sophomore

Megan Moran, Bushkill, Pa., B.S., Communication Sciences & Disorders, Senior

Olivia Nobile, Dingmans Ferry, Pa., B.S., Special Education/Early Child, Sophomore

Erin Oxley, Milford, Pa., B.S., Public Health, Junior

Eric Peifer, Greentown, Pa., B.S., Computer Security, Junior

Danielle Pelle, Bushkill, Pa., B.S., Criminal Justice, Senior

Christina Perez, Greentown, Pa., B.S., Special Education/Early Child, Junior

Austin Pirl, Dingmans Ferry, Pa., B.S., Chemistry, Junior

Kelsey Polanis, Milford, Pa., B.S., Special Education/Early Child, Senior

Brittney Porter, Matamoras, Pa., B.S., Early Childhood Education (PreK-4), Sophomore

Conrad Richman, Greentown, Pa., B.S., Chemistry, Senior

Tynazhe Robertson, Bushkill, Pa., B.S., Criminal Justice, Sophomore

James Roe, Milford, Pa., B.S., Psychology, Senior

Joseph Schuon, Bushkill, Pa., B.S., Biology, Senior

Jessica Schuon, Bushkill, Pa., B.S., Mathematics, Senior

Matthew Serebryansky, Shohola, Pa., B.A., History, Senior

Lila Shea, Milford, Pa., B.S., Criminal Justice, Sophomore

Caitlyn Stout, Milford, Pa., B.A., Political Science, Senior

Ayanna Totten, Bushkill, Pa., B.A., English, Senior

Briana Vasconi, Dingmans Ferry, Pa., B.S., Digital Media Technologies, Senior

Timothy Volavka, Milford, Pa., B.S., Criminal Justice, Senior

Samantha Wargny, Bushkill, Pa., B.S., Early Childhood Education (PreK-4), Sophomore

Kevin Wetklow, Bushkill, Pa., B.S., Psychology, Senior

Nicholas Yandolino, Bushkill, Pa., B.S., Computer Science, Freshman

Brianna Zamborsky, Milford, Pa., B.S., Business Management, Sophomore

Ashley Zamborsky, Milford, Pa., B.S., Early Childhood Education (PreK-4), Freshman

Orange County, N.Y.

Lani Anderson, Middletown, N.Y., B.S., Early Childhood Education (PreK-4), Freshman

Jacob Briganti, Monroe, N.Y., B.A., Communication, Junior

Augustin Cassas, Middletown, N.Y., B.S., Physical Education Teacher Education, Senior

Samantha Christman, Highland Mills, N.Y., B.S., Nursing, Senior

Alyssa Corkum, Warwick, N.Y., B.S., Rehabilitative & Human Service, Senior

Conner Decker, Port Jervis, N.Y., B.S., Criminal Justice, Senior

Emily Eder, Warwick, N.Y., B.S., Sport Management, Senior

Helene Fitzgibbons, Montgomery, N.Y., B.S., Nursing, Junior

Kara Graziano, Washingtonville, N.Y., B.S., Exercise Science, Freshman

Sydney Hendershot, Port Jervis, N.Y., B.S., Health Education, Senior

Kayleigh Karpowicz, Highland Mills, N.Y., B.S., Environmental Studies, Sophomore

Gianna LeDuc, Westtown, N.Y., B.S., Special Education/Early Child, Junior

Emily Librandi, Montgomery, N.Y., B.S., Nursing, Sophomore

Mike Mattera, Port Jervis, N.Y., B.S., Computer Security, Junior

Michael Miller, Goshen, N.Y., Freshman

Olivia Palczewski, Montgomery, N.Y., B.S., Physical Education Teacher Education, Sophomore

Ryan Perlmutter, Monroe, N.Y., B.S., Physical Education Teacher Education, Freshman

Michael Raccioppi, Middletown, N.Y., B.S., Physical Education Teacher Education, Senior

Courtney Steinmann, Westtown, N.Y., B.S., Communication Sciences & Disorders, Senior

Adriana Vacante, Newburgh, N.Y., B.S., Communication Sciences & Disorders, Senior

Sussex County, N.J.

Isabelle Becker, Stanhope, N.J., B.S., Special Education/Early Child, Senior

Jayda Cabrera, Hopatcong, N.J., B.S., Psychology, Junior

Eliana Casqueira, Newton, N.J., Sussex, B.S., Communication Sciences & Disorders, Senior

Kristen English, Branchville, N.J., B.S., Athletic Training, Senior

Vincent Franco, Newton, N.J., B.S., Biology, Senior

Rosangela Franco, Andover, N.J., Sussex, B.S., Spanish, Senior

Jade Gay, Franklin, N.J., B.S., Business Management, Senior

Colette Hansen, Newton, N.J., Sussex, B.S., Early Childhood Education (PreK-4), Senior

Thomas Hunt, Layton, N.J., Sussex, B.S., Psychology, Senior

Kiley Koenig, Hamburg, N.J., Sussex, B.S., Exercise Science, Senior

Angela Lucchesi, Stanhope, N.J., Sussex, B.S., Special Education/Early Child, Junior

Sarah Mackey, Stillwater, N.J., B.S., Special Education/Early Child, Senior

Aaron Mos, Hopatcong, N.J., B.S., Computer Science, Senior

Matthew Mos, Hopatcong, N.J., Sussex, B.S., Computer Science, Senior

Alyssa Nied, Montague, N.J., B.S., Mathematics, Senior

Kelsey O'Connor, Sparta, N.J., B.S., Middle Level Education (4th-8th), Senior

Shawn O'Dea, Layton, N.J., B.S., Criminal Justice, Senior

Darcy Opperman, Byram Township, N.J., B.A., Political Science, Junior

Holly Orr, Montague, N.J., B.S., Nursing, Junior

Georgeanne Predmore, Lafayette, N.J., Sussex, B.S., Special Education/Elem-Middle Level, Senior

Kristin Trusa, Newton, N.J., Physical Education Teacher Education, Senior

John Williams, Sussex, N.J.m B.A., History, Senior

Jenna Winkelman, Lafayette, N.J., B.S., Exercise Science, Junior

Gavin Wisse, Wantage, N.J., B.S., Psychology, Senior

Daniel Zimmerman, Newton, N.J., B.F.A., Integrated Art and Design, Freshman