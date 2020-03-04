x
Welcome Leap Year baby, Adalynn Kathleen Jordan

Monroe /
04 Mar 2020 | 10:44
    Lynn and Stephen Jordan of Monroe would like to announce their daughter, Adalynn Kathleen Jordan, who was born on Leap Day, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at 6:21 a.m., in Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern. Both of her parents are Monroe-Woodbury graduates. Her proud grandparents are Kathy and John Van Etten of Monroe and June and John Jordan of Charleston, South Carolina.