Welcome Leap Year baby, Adalynn Kathleen Jordan

Lynn and Stephen Jordan of Monroe would like to announce their daughter, Adalynn Kathleen Jordan, who was born on Leap Day, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at 6:21 a.m., in Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern. Both of her parents are Monroe-Woodbury graduates. Her proud grandparents are Kathy and John Van Etten of Monroe and June and John Jordan of Charleston, South Carolina.