Woodbury Diner burglarized

The Woodbury Diner was broken into Monday night, Aug. 24. A delivery person dropping off produce early Tuesday morning discovered the damage and notified police.

The back door was forced open, likely using a crowbar or a similar tool, said owner John Apostolopoulos.

Security cameras were destroyed and security footage was stolen.

The lobby’s ATM machine was broken into and depleted of its cash contents.

The burglar or burglars damaged the diner’s basement and office, and broke TVs and recording equipment.Backup change for the register, including coins and singles, was stolen from the office. The diner’s espresso machine was also taken.

Town of Woodbury police are investigating.

After posting about the incident on Facebook, the community rallied around the diner, putting in to-go orders to support the local business.

“We are truly lucky to have such great and caring customers,” management wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday evening.

The diner is now open and operating as ususal.