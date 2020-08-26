x
Woodbury Diner burglarized

Central Valley. The local business was broken into Monday night, Aug. 24, and closed the following day to make repairs and allow police to investigate. The diner is now back open.

26 Aug 2020 | 10:49
    The Woodbury Diner was burglarized the night of Aug. 24. The ATM was broken into, cameras were destroyed and damage was done done to the offices and basement. Cash from the ATM, change from the office, the espresso machine and security footage was stolen. Photo provided.
    Damage to The Woodbury Diner basement. Photo provided.
The Woodbury Diner was broken into Monday night, Aug. 24. A delivery person dropping off produce early Tuesday morning discovered the damage and notified police.

The back door was forced open, likely using a crowbar or a similar tool, said owner John Apostolopoulos.

Security cameras were destroyed and security footage was stolen.

The lobby’s ATM machine was broken into and depleted of its cash contents.

The burglar or burglars damaged the diner’s basement and office, and broke TVs and recording equipment.Backup change for the register, including coins and singles, was stolen from the office. The diner’s espresso machine was also taken.

Town of Woodbury police are investigating.

After posting about the incident on Facebook, the community rallied around the diner, putting in to-go orders to support the local business.

“We are truly lucky to have such great and caring customers,” management wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday evening.

The diner is now open and operating as ususal.

If you go:
The Woodbury Diner
220 Route 32
Central Valley, NY 10917
(845) 273-1300