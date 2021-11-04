West Milford. WMHS Athletes of the Week Oct. 25-30

Congratulations to the West Milford High School Athletes of the Week for Oct. 25-30:

Samantha Krautheim

In field hockey, Samantha Krautheim, varsity sophomore goalie, earned her 100th save this week. Out of the 140 shots on goal this season, she’s had 110 saves and 10 shutouts in the 20 games played.

Colin Menier

In boys Cross Country, Colin Menier placed third overall in Passaic County Cross Country Championships with a personal record time of 17:12. His finish was crucial in the team taking fifth in the county championships.