Warwick. Free tax prep available for low to moderate income individuals, families

The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program and Hudson Valley CA$H Coalition is offering free tax preparation assistance to low to moderate income individuals and families. There are no age restrictions and AARP membership is not required.

There are many locations throughout the county offering this free service including the Warwick Reformed Church, Greenwood Lake Library, Chester Library and Monroe Senior Center. For a complete list of locations, go to https://secure.aarp.org/applications/VMISLocator/searchTaxAideLocations.action

Federal tax assistance is available at all locations. State tax assistance is available at all locations in New York for in-state residents.

You will need to bring your important documents to the site, including government-issued identification, last year’s income tax return, proof of income such as W-2 and 1099 forms. A complete list of necessary documents can be found at https://www.aarp.org/money/taxes/info-01-2011/important-tax-documents.html?intcmp=AE-FOU-TAXAIDE-LOCATOR-IL-DOCS.

Appointments are available during the day and evening, weekdays and weekends. To schedule an appointment, call United Way’s Help Line at 800-899-1479, between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m., seven days a week.