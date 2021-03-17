Vaccine Update: SUNY Orange state-run vaccination site live, VA walk in clinics

Orange County’s first state-run vaccination site at SUNY Orange is officially live and taking appointments. Eligible individuals can check for available timeslots by going to ny.gov/vaccine and filling out the “Am I Eligible?” form.

The Ulster County Fairgrounds location is also live and taking appointments through the state site. Both the SUNY Orange and Ulster County Fairgrounds sites are currently taking appointments for the Pfizer vaccine.

Veterans of any age who are enrolled in the VA’s healthcare system and are eligible to receive the vaccine in accordance with state guidelines can walk in and get vaccinated at either the Castle Point Campus or the FDR Montrose Campus. These walk-in clinics are ongoing for now, open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The Hudson Valley VA can be contacted at: 845-838-7668

VA walk in clinic locations for eligible veterans:

Castle Point Campus

41 Castle Point Road

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. 12590

Multipurpose Room

FDR Montrose Campus

2094 Albany Post Road

Montrose, N.Y. 10548

Building 15, Room 16