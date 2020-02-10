Thomas Edward Walter of Warwick, N.Y., a health inspector for Orange County Department of Health in Goshen, N.Y. died suddenly on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. He was 28.

The son of Joseph Walter and Deborah Bulger Walter, he was born on Sept. 3, 1991, in Newburgh, N.Y.

Tom was a member of the Raymond Hose Company #2 in Warwick. He was avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing.

He is survived by his parents, Joe and Debbie Walter; sister Laura Walter; brother Peter Walter; niece and nephew, Hannah and Theodore; along with several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation and firematic services were held Feb. 9 at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, Pine Island. A funeral mass was Feb. 10 at St. Stephen the First Martyr Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick. A private cremation followed the services.

Memorial contributions may be made to Warwick Ambulance Corps, PO Box 315, Warwick, NY 10990.

Funeral arrangements were under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home.