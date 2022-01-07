THIS SUNDAY: ASSEMBLYMAN COLIN SCHMITT TO HOLD FREE COVID-19 ANTIGEN RAPID TEST DISTRIBUTION AT DISTRICT OFFICE IN WASHINGTONVILLE

Washingtonville, NY — (01/07/2022) Assemblyman Colin J. Schmitt (R,C,I,LBT,SAM - New Windsor) has secured a shipment for local residents of free COVID-19 Antigen at-home rapid tests along with KN95 masks and will be distributing them out of his district office in Washingtonville this Sunday, January 9, 2022 starting at 3 PM.

Distribution will take place on Sunday, January 9th from 3:00 PM until supplies run out, at Assemblyman Colin J. Schmitt’s office, located at 6 Depot St, Suite 103, Washingtonville, NY 10992. Residents will be able to pick up tests and masks drive-through style with no need to get out of their vehicle.

Testing kits and masks will be provided free of charge on a first-come, first-serve basis. Distribution will be limited to 4 tests and masks per car.

Attendees are reminded to allot enough time to go through the pick-up line and that tests will be handed out until supplies run out.

Assemblyman Colin J. Schmitt stated, “I have secured a shipment of COVID-19 antigen at-home rapid tests to distribute free of charge to my constituents. Any local resident who is in need of this testing option is invited to come to my office this Sunday, January 9th starting at 3pm to get your take-home tests. As a reminder, these tests will be given out on a first come, first serve basis while supplies last. My staff and I will be on hand to assist with getting these tests into our community to help alleviate the ongoing uptick in testing needs.”