The Edison Fly Fishing Show set for Jan. 24-26 in the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center

Visitors from throughout the Eastern Seaboard will get a first-hand view of every fly-fishing tool from factory-fresh rods and reels to boots, waders, clothing and accessories together with guide services and vacation destinations at the 2020 Edison Fly Fishing Show on Jan. 24-26 in the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center.

More than $50,000 in national door prizes including fishing trips, tackle and accessories are up for grabs. The Grand Prize – chosen from all seven 2020 Fly Fishing Shows – is an $11,000 fly-fishing vacation to the Seychelles off the coast of Africa. There also are regional show door prizes.

Premiere of the 2020 International Fly Fishing Film Festival is Friday, Jan. 24, at 6:30 p.m.

Essentials

New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center is located at 97 Sunfield Ave., Edison, N.J. Parking at the Exposition Center is free.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday; and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is $18 for one day, $28 for two days and $38 for three days.

Children under age 5 are free as are Boy and Girl Scouts under age 16 in uniform.

Children 6-12 are $5.

Active military with an ID are $10.

Visit www.flyfishingshow.com for a list of door prizes, demonstrations, seminars, films and classes.