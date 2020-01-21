St. Anthony Community Hospital introduces 3D mammography

St. Anthony Community Hospital is now offering 3D mammography exams that utilize advanced breast tomosynthesis technology that can significantly increase the detection of breast cancers, while simultaneously decreasing the likelihood that a woman will be asked to return for additional testing.

“The system allows our radiologists to more effectively pinpoint the size, shape and location of abnormalities,” said Robert Yates, System Director of Imaging Services, Bon Secours Charity Health System.

How does 3D mammography work?

In conventional 2D mammography, overlapping dense breast tissue is a common reason why breast cancers may be missed and normal tissue may appear abnormal, leading to unnecessary callbacks.

The 3D exam utilizes a rotating digital scanner to capture images of the tissue from multiple angles. These enhanced images greatly reduce the tissue overlap effect, and radiologists and technologists can move and enlarge the images to view any area of concern.

This technology is approved by the FDA. The new system is recommended for women of all ages and breast densities.

Clinical studies in the U.S. and Europe have demonstrated the positive benefits of a 3D mammography exam. Findings from FDA submissions and The Journal of the American Medical Association 2014 include:

· 41 percent increase in the detection of invasive breast cancers.

· 40 percent decrease in women being called back for additional imaging.

· 45 percent reduction in radiation dose as compared to 2D mammography.

This piece of equipment was funded in part by the Bon Secours Warwick Health Foundation and the generosity of the community. The 3D mammography upgrade is included in Phase One of the $10 million renovation of the St. Anthony Community Hospital’s Radiology Department.

Book a 3D mammogram exam

Women’s imaging services, including 3D mammography, are offered at St. Anthony Community Hospital’s off-site imaging facility located on 55 Ronald Reagan Boulevard in Warwick. When booking an appointment, it is recommended that women remind their provider to order the mammography test as a 3D.

3D mammography is offered across the WMCHealth Network at the Center for Breast Health at Good Samaritan Hospital, in Suffern, MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie and Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla.

For more information about women’s imaging at St. Anthony Community Hospital, please call 845-368-5155 or visit www.stanthonycommunityhosp.org/womens-services.