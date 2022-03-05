Sign language and puppets at Monroe Library

Sign Language with Miss Dorey, Grades 3 - 6, Thursdays at 5 p.m.

Miss Dorey is back! Learn basic sign language in this class geared toward upper elementary and lower middle school-aged kids.

Lionheart Puppet Company Presents: The Little Red Hen Families

Saturday, March 26 at 10:30 a.m.

MFL will play host to The Lionheart Puppet Company, visiting from Connecticut to put on their show, The Little Red Hen.

So much to do and little time to do it in! How is Ms. Hen ever going to get her famous cookies made in time for the bake sale? Maybe if she could get her friends to help... Based on the classic story, The Little Red Hen is a lesson in learning to help others.