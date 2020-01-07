Planned Parenthood of Greater New York takes the lead In reproductive health care

Several local Planned Parenthood affiliates throughout New York States have joined forces to become Planned Parenthood of Greater New York (PPGNY) - the largest provider, educator and advocate of sexual and reproductive health care in New York.

The organization of newly merged affiliates includes the Mid-Hudson Valley, New York City, Nassau County, Mohawk Hudson and Southern Finger Lakes. PPGNY now expects more than 200,000 patient visits a year at its 30 locations across 65 percent of the state.

Enhanced client services

PPGNY will enhance its client services by introducing benefits like uniform electronic medical records, expanded education, outreach and training programs, stronger hyper-local and statewide advocacy initiatives, and shared expertise in specialized services.

“Planned Parenthood of Greater New York is the advanced health care network New Yorkers need and deserve,” said Laura McQuade, president and CEO of the newly formed organization. “PPGNY will increase access to birth control, cancer screenings and safe, legal abortion.

“With our stronger and bolder voice in advocacy,” McQuade added, “we will energize supporters and create lasting change in New York.”

Greater range of services

Karen Seltzer, Planned Parenthood of Greater New York Board Chair, said the newly formed organization will also offer a greater range of sexual and reproductive health services including: primary care, prenatal care, gender-affirming hormone therapy, sexual assault counseling, birth control (including vasectomy and the morning-after pill, wellness exams for all genders, screenings for breast, cervical, and testicular cancer, colposcopy, pregnancy testing, adoption referrals, testing and treatment for sexually transmitted infections, the HPV vaccine, HIV testing and counseling; PrEP (Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis) and PEP (Post-Exposure Prophylaxis) to prevent HIV infection, insurance enrollment and financial counseling and assistance.

PPGNY also offers surgical and medication abortion. “Our doors are open to everyone regardless of their age, gender, immigration status, or ability to pay,” said Seltzer.