Newburgh. Cuomo recalls all SUNY students studying in Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan and China

Governor Andrew Cuomo has recalled all SUNY and CUNY students studying abroad in Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan and China to New York where they will land and be screened at New York Stewart International Airport.

Recalled students will be flown into Stewart, will be screened for medical symptoms and then under the current plan they will be transported by charter buses to quarantine locations closest to their home campus (i.e. SUNY Albany students will be brought to a local Albany quarantine) where they will be held for 14 days.

Assemblyman Colin Schmitt, whose district includes Stewart Airport, said he has been in direct contact and is facilitating coordination with the Governor’s Office, Commissioner of Health Dr. Zucker and Orange County Commissioner of Emergency Services Brendan Casey to ensure safety of all residents of New Windsor and communities surrounding New York Stewart International Airport.