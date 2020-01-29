Middletown. Greenhouse growers’ school

Cornell Cooperative Extension Orange County will hold this year’s Hudson Valley nursery greenhouse growers’ school on Friday, Feb. 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The day’s agenda includes the following:

· 8:30 a.m. Registration and sign-in

· 9 a.m. The very hungry caterpillar and other plant pests by Dan Gilrein

· 9:30 a.m. Alternatives for glyphosate in the landscape by Andy Senesac

· 10:15 a.m. Plant plagues by Margery Daughtrey

· 10:45 a.m. Management strategies by Neil Mattson

· 11:30 a.m. Promoting native bees by Maria Van Dyke

· 12:30 p.m. Lunch

· 1:15 p.m. Overview of hemp propagation methods by Erik Schellenbery

· 1:45 p.m. Growing hemp – high time for pests by Dan Gilrein

· 2:15 p.m. Diseases of hemp and hops by Margery Daughtrey

· 2:45 p.m. Hemp 2019 year in review by Maire Ullrich

The event will take place at Cornell Cooperative Extension, 18 Seward Ave., Suite 300, Middletown.

Registration is required and seating is limited. For those who register by Jan. 30, the fee is $70, which includes lunch. The fee is $85 for those who register after Jan. 30. For more information or to register, email Marie at msp278@cornell.edu or call 845-344-1234.