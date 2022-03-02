Mid-Hudson Senators to Host Utility Rights Forum with Public Utility Law Project

A joint utility rights forum will be hosted by Senators James Skoufis (D-Hudson Valley), Pete Harckham (D-Westchester), Michelle Hinchey (D-Kingston), Elijah Reichlin-Melnick (D-Rockland/Westchester) , in partnership with the Public Utility Law Project (PULP). The event will be held virtually over Zoom and will be streamed live on Facebook.

With energy prices rising for consumers in the Hudson Valley, and more than 12% of all Central Hudson customers behind on their bills by 60 days or more, local residents would benefit from knowing what their rights as utility consumers are. As of December 2021, PULP estimated 48,228 Central Hudson accounts are behind by 60 days or more, for a total of $24,764,448. Central Hudson estimates its total customer base to be roughly 393,000.

PULP will lead a discussion about the pricing factors at play, what resources are available for customers with utility arrears, and what you can do right now to lessen your family’s financial burden. This forum is open to utility consumers throughout the Hudson Valley.

To register to attend and/or be able to participate in the Q&A session at the end of the forum, visit https://bit.ly/utilityrights. Those interested in viewing but not participating may also follow along with the livestream on Facebook.

###

*