Local happenings this President’s Day weekend

This President’s Day weekend is jam packed with events, live music, karaoke, and a carnival to tie it all together. Don’t miss out on some February fun!

| 18 Feb 2022 | 05:50
Go to the Greenwood Lake Winter Carnival

Friday, Saturday, Sunday

The 3rd Annual Greenwood Lake Winter will be held at the Thomas P. Morahan Waterfront Park. Music, food, drinks, and even a Polar Plunge for a great cause—you don’t want to miss out on this local favorite event. Click here for more info.

Address: Thomas P. Morahan Waterfront Park, 7 Windermere Ave. Greenwood Lake, N.Y.

Groove into the weekend at Pennings

Friday, 7 - 10 p.m.

Stop by Pennings to take in Tony Vee’s one-man barrage of soulful sounds. Come early, grab a table and enjoy dinner with a side of live music.

Address: Pennings Farm and Orchard 161 State Route 94, Warwick, N.Y.

Create a wintry masterpiece with the kids

Saturday, 12 - 4 p.m.

Beat the cold and stop by the Florida library to create some cool winter artwork with Miss Beth. Drop in anytime between 12 and 4 p.m. There will be something for everyone.

Address: Florida Public Library, 4 Cohen Circle Florida, N.Y.

Sing your heart out at Blue Arrow Farm

Saturday, 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Sing and dance along to your favorite songs at Blue Arrow Farm’s Karaoke Party led by DJ Rick.

Address: Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Rd. Pine Island, N.Y.