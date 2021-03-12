In time of need, community bands together to support nonprofits

Since the pandemic hit in March, local nonprofits helping those in need saw a surge in demand for their services — and with help from the community, they were able to rise to the occasion.

‘A different year’

When asked how the past year has been different for the Pike County Area Agency on Aging (AAA), executive director Robin Skibber chuckled, exhausted: “Can I use profanity, or?”

But on a serious note, “It’s been nonstop challenging,” she said. “Since we work with the seniors, so many facets of [the pandemic] affected them so much more.”

The Agency on Aging, a not-for-profit, provides a variety of services to over 1,000 seniors and individuals with disabilities throughout Pike County. And since March, AAA has been doing so from afar; not an easy feat, especially with increased support needed for seniors during the pandemic. The agency’s homebound meal delivery service, which is just one of its many programs, saw a 66% increase in registrants since March 2020.

The Goshen Ecumenical Food Pantry, too, saw an immense increase in need: in November 2020, the pantry served roughly three times as many individuals than it had in previous years.

“It’s been a different year,” said Chris Butto, executive director of Sussex County Family Promise, a nonprofit that works to prevent homelessness in the area.

“There’s a lot of new clients this year that have a never experienced homelessness before. Through no fault of their own, they’ve lost their jobs, they’ve been on unemployment for an extended amount of time, and they didn’t know the resources available to them.”

Over the course of 2020, Family Promise served 266 households, supporting 566 individuals altogether through a variety of programs, from financial counseling, to coordinating housing for those at risk of facing homelessness.

Community Support

Family Promise’s major fundraiser, a dinner auction at Crystal Spring’s Black Bear Golf Club, was scheduled for two weeks after everything shut down last March. Needless to say, it didn’t happen.

Many organizations rely on galas, dinners, and events to stay afloat financially.

“We had to come up with all new ways to engage the community,” said Butto. “And the community has been incredibly supportive and generous.”

The Pike County Agency on Aging, Family Promise, and The Goshen Ecumenical Food Pantry have all watched the community step up time and time again whenever they needed donations: from personal hygiene products to monetary support.

“A lot of local groups stepped up and did blanket drives, coat drives, hat, gloves and scarf drives,” said Butto. “Any time that we said ‘we need,’ these groups were out there and did drives, and they brought it to us.”

The outpouring of local support for the Goshen Food Pantry is so significant that the pantry is now putting some of its funds back into the Goshen economy, purchasing bagels from the local bagel shop to include in the bags of groceries they distribute.

“The community support has been tremendous,” said Skibber.