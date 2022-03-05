Hunter safety courses in April for youth, 12 to 16

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Regional Director Cathy Haas today announced that DEC’s Hunter Education Program is offering a two-day, hands-on program on youth hunting safety this April. Hunter education supports DEC’s Youth Conservation Program designed to introduce youth 12 to 16 years old to the basic principles of conservation, hunter education, and general outdoorsmanship.

The course will take place on April 23 and 24, at the Peconic River Sportsman’s Club in Manorville and is open to youths who have not yet taken their Hunter Education course. Applications must be returned by April 13, and can be found on DEC’s website.

Each class is limited to 35 participants. Participants who successfully complete the program will receive their Hunter Education Training Certificate. This certificate is required to purchase a hunting license.

The Youth Conservation Program is part of the New York Open for Hunting and Fishing initiative. Since 1994, this regional hunter safety event has been sponsored by DEC’s Hunter Education Program, the New York Conservation Officers Association, and the Peconic River Sportsman’s Club. The Open for Hunting and Fishing Initiative is an effort to improve recreational activities for in-state and out-of-state hunters and anglers to boost tourism opportunities throughout the state, and includes streamlining hunting and fishing licensing and reducing license fees, improving access for fishing statewide, and increasing hunting opportunities in various regions.

For more information or to register for the Youth Conservation Program, contact the NYS DEC Hunter Education Office by phone at (631) 444-0255 or email R1SportsmanEducation@dec.ny.gov.

https://www.dec.ny.gov/press/press.html