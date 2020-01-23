Hudson Valley. State Sen. Jen Metzger raises $240,000 toward her re-election

State Sen. Jen Metzger (SD-42) has raised $240,000 toward her re-election campaign in the last year, with a majority of contributions from in-district small dollar donors.

Metzger does not accept any contributions from corporations, lobbyists or industry groups.

“I am proud and grateful to report that over the past year, we have received well over 1,000 individual contributions," Metzger said in the press release announcing the funding. "Our campaign runs on contributions from real people; I have never accepted one cent from lobbyists, corporations, or industry groups.

“There has always been a way of doing things in Albany: high-dollar fundraisers with lobbyists, big contributions from industry groups, and a revolving door of monied interests influencing policy decisions," she added. "The overwhelming grass-roots support for our campaign shows that we don't need to play the Albany game. I answer only to the people I represent, and I always will.”