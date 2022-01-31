Hoodoo medicine, acting, drawing, sipping and painting will be offered by OCAC

The first Highlands Arts Alliance “Winter Arts Showcase” – a virtual exhibition hosted on our website – will begin February 1, 2022. In the spirit of fostering creativity and community, HAA members and non-members alike are invited to submit their work for inclusion in this online showcase. Hudson Valley artists of all ages are welcome to participate.

AFTSPA Acting Workshop, February 5, 2022, at 11 a.m. CoLab, 45 St. John Street, Goshen At this Level 1 Meisner Acting Workshop, learn about the value of training and about casting directors, agents, managers, demos, headshots and websites.

Daniel Villegas has just released a single called Planet Earth. It’s a spoken word poem with a twist. Seven Star Interactive helped produce it from Goshen, NY. Now out on all streaming platforms.

The theme for Black History Month in 2022 is Black Health and Wellness. Black Americans face increased rates of mental health concerns, including anxiety and depression, as well as significant societal and economic barriers to treatment. In this presentation psychologist and coach, Wendy Petties will discuss what mental health is, stigmas surrounding mental health and mental health care in the black community, and how this narrative can be shifted by individual and collective actions.

Kulture Cafe Sip n’ Paint on February 11, 2022, 6:30-9p.m, 2 N. Main Street, Harriman, $50 per person

Join Kulture Cafe & For the Love of Art for our first Sip n’ Paint Night! Explore your creativity with friends and family this Valentine Season painting Jim Dine inspired Hearts and share delicious speciality coffees, cold beverages, homemade baked goods, sandwiches, patties and more!

Stories of Hoodoo medicine, illnesses, and healing traditions abound in Black history. These stories communicate the knowledge and ancestral wisdom of Black people in poignant and powerful ways. In this talk, Dr. Yvonne Chireau will share historical accounts of Hoodoo and root working as forms of traditional healing that were used to give meaning to bodily suffering for African American people with rituals, material formulations, and the skilled repertoire of practitioners in enslaved communities.

Artist Talk virtual presentation with Vernon Byron on Tuesday, Feb 22, 6:30-7:45 p.m. Join local artist Vernon Byron for an informative look into his multidisciplinary practice.

Look at master drawings to mine for ideas, and learn to draw from a favorite object of your choice. Using the medium of pencil and eraser on paper, explore issues around line, shape, form, scale, and positive and negative space. Grab a sketchbook and join us for a dense drawing experience!