GWL Winter Carnival ready to rock President’s Day weekend

Greenwood Lake. With a full slate of local entertainment, the second annual Greenwood Lake Winter Carnival is ready to rock President’s Day weekend and banish the winter blues.

Hosted by the Village of Greenwood Lake and the Greenwood Lake Chamber of Commerce, the free event is scheduled for Feb. 15 and 16 at the Thomas P. Morahan Waterfront Park.

According to the event’s Facebook page, there are planned indoor and outdoor activities and contests for both children and adults, as well as snow tubing and ice events, weather permitting.

The Rock Underground Music School, The Black Dirt Bandits, Whiskey Riot!, DJ Brendan O’Neill, Mike & Krissie Acoustic Performance, Flounder and DJ Funsize are among the bands that will perform during the two days.

A polar plunge is expected to take place, and vendors will be selling crafts, food and beer.

Pets are not permitted, and outside food or drinks may not be brought in to the carnival, according to event organizers.

This year, a shuttle service will run from Windermere Avenue to the venue, with no public parking available on site, however, emergency personnel, event staff and handicapped parking will be allowed.

All public parking will be available up and down Windermere Avenue.

Additional parking lots are located at the following locations:

· Anywhere on Windermere Ave north of the traffic light intersection

· At Greenwood Lake Elementary School (80 Waterstone Road, Greenwood Lake, NY 10925)

· At Greenwood Lake Public Library and commuter lot (79 Waterstone Road, Greenwood Lake, NY 10925)

· At Greenwood Lake Village Hall lots on Church Street (18 Church Street, Greenwood Lake, NY 10925)

· At Greenwood Lake Elks Lodge #2067 (35 Chestnut Street, Greenwood Lake, NY 10925)

· At the CVS parking lot (123 Windermere Avenue, Greenwood Lake, NY 10925)

All-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles and sleds are prohibited from the town beach.

Event director Christopher Carey can be contacted at chairman@gwlnychamber.com with any questions.