Governor postpones village elections

In an effort to keep New Yorkers safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo late Monday issued an executive order delaying village elections statewide until the April 28 primary election.

"Our top priority has been keeping New Yorkers safe and stopping the spread of the novel coronavirus," Cuomo said in the press release announcing his decisison. "Public health officials have been clear that reducing density is one of the most effective ways to stop the spread, and delaying village elections will help ensure poll workers and voters are not potentially exposed to the virus and at the same time maintain integrity in our election system."

The press release may be viewed online at:

https://www.governor.ny.gov/news/amid-covid-19-pandemic-governor-cuomo-issues-executive-order-delaying-village-elections.

Monroe Village Mayor Neil S. Dwyer announced the news in an email blast to village residents.

"We will continue to keep you updated as we receive information regarding the change in election dates," Dwyer said. "Thank you for your patience and understanding during this unprecedented time. Be well and stay healthy."