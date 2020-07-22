Goshen. Linda’s Office Supplies becomes The Goshen Mailroom

Linda Mabie, owner of Linda’s Office Supplies & Gifts, has announced that local business owners, Kevin and Roxanne Brand, have opened The Goshen Mailroom in Linda’s former location at 22 West Main St., Goshen.

Mabie announced earlier that she would be retiring after 34 years in business.

No strangers to the Orange County business community, the Brands own and operate The Computer Guy, which has locations in Warwick and Goshen.

With the opening of The Goshen Mailroom, the Brands will continue the longtime Linda’s tradition of offering a wide array of business services including copying, scanning, faxing, binding and laminating. Blumberg forms, rubber stamps and office supplies will be available, as well as shipping services and custom signs and banners.

Stay tuned for more information on the grand opening. To contact the Brands with any questions or service needs, call 845-294-3869 or email goshenmailroom@gmail.com.