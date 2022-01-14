County to distribute free COVID-19 tests in Chester and Monroe this weekend

Orange County is partnering with local municipalities to distribute free rapid COVID-19 tests in Chester and Monroe this weekend.

Tests will be available to county residents only, and distributed until supplies run out.

Monroe distribution details:

• Date: Saturday, January 15

• Time: 9 a.m.

• Location: Monroe Town Hall

• Address: 1465 Orange Turnpike, Monroe, N.Y. 10950

Chester distribution details:

• Date: Sunday, January 16

• Time: 12 p.m.

• Location: Maple Avenue School

• Address: 3 Maple Ave. Chester, NY 10918