County to distribute free COVID-19 tests in Chester and Monroe this weekend

Orange County is partnering with local municipalities to distribute free rapid COVID-19 tests in Chester and Monroe this weekend.
Tests will be available to county residents only, and distributed until supplies run out.
Monroe distribution details:
• Date: Saturday, January 15
• Time: 9 a.m.
• Location: Monroe Town Hall
• Address: 1465 Orange Turnpike, Monroe, N.Y. 10950
Chester distribution details:
• Date: Sunday, January 16
• Time: 12 p.m.
• Location: Maple Avenue School
• Address: 3 Maple Ave. Chester, NY 10918