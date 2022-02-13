County Arts Council grant applications open

(GOSHEN, NY) The Orange County Arts Council 2022 Community Arts Grants open on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, to encourage the growth of new arts and culture opportunities in Orange County. Grants range from $750-$2000.Grant applications must be submitted by Thursday, March 31, 2022 by 11:59 p.m. Award notifications will be announced in April 2022. All projects must be completed by March 2023.

The Community Arts Grants are administered by the Orange County Arts Council and funded through individual donations made to the Arts Council from donors and sponsors, including a generous gift from the Wesley-Krueger Family Foundation.

Priority will be given to projects that focus on community engagement. Consideration will begiven to the funding of artistic projects in any discipline that are created by an individual artist 18 years of age or older, living or working in Orange County and a member of the Orange County Arts Council. Consideration is also given to projects created by an arts organization located in Orange County that is a member of the Orange County Arts Council, and are exhibited at an art venue in Orange County.

To be considered eligible, an application must describe a project, performance, exhibit, workshop, class, lecture, presentation, etc. that will be accessible to the Orange Countycommunity and be completed prior to Sept 1, 2022. Only one project per applicant will be funded. Artists will be required to provide proof of residency, studio or workspace in Orange County prior to receiving a Community Art Grant. For a complete description of OCAC’s Community Arts Grant and its requirements, please visit https://ocartscouncil.org/2021-community-arts-grants. .

About the Orange County Arts Council (OCAC):

The Orange County Arts Council is a private, 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to meeting the growing need for local arts advocacy and serving as a county-wide arts resource. A diverse board of directors made up of community leaders, business leaders, arts enthusiasts, and professional artists oversees the Orange County Arts Council.

Many OCAC programs are designed and implemented by volunteers serving on various committees. Orange County Arts Council supports and empowers artists, fosters diverse forms of expression and promotes access to the arts through educational programs, cultural events, public projects and participation that is integral to the economic development and collective well-being of our community. To learn more, visit: https://ocartscouncil.org/ or call 845-202-0140. # # #