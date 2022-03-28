Clean Sweep prep in motion for April 23

Preparations are under way for the annual Monroe Clean Sweep, on Saturday, April 23, from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. The Greater Monroe Chamber of Commerce, along with the Village of Harriman, Village of Monroe and the Town of Monroe are collaborating on the event, which will begin at the St. Anastasia Church parking lot located on Route 17M in Harriman. Resident volunteers, organizations and local businesses are needed to assist in “sweeping” the town and villages of littered areas. In addition, the following services will be available at no cost to all Town of Monroe residents:

· Tire recycling and paper shredding will take place at St. Anastasia Church.

· Electronics recycling will take place at the Town of Monroe Highway Department located at 87 Mine Road

CLEAN oil for recycling will be accepted at Freeman’s Auto located at 419 Route 17M. (No water/gas oil mixtures will be accepted)

“The Greater Monroe Chamber of Commerce is excited to assist our municipalities and residents in freshening up our community,” said Chamber President Jennifer Carrillo stated. “Clean Sweep is a wonderful opportunity for everyone to exemplify how working together can beautify a community. We are grateful to our sponsors for their donations and ongoing commitment to this event.”

Event registration and sponsorship information is available at www.gmcoc.com. Refreshments will be served