Anthony J. “Tony” Maggio of Central Valley passed away on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown, Pa. He was 60 years old.

The son of Anthony and Antoinette Zambrotta Maggio, Tony was born on May 8, 1960, in New York City.

Tony was a Police Officer for NYPD 19th Precinct in New York City. He was a member of The Fraternal Order of Police in Monroe, the Woodbury Community Association, Woodbury Community Ambulance and worked EMS for Columbia Presbyterian and New City Ambulance.

Tony was raised in a loving home in Ridgewood. He began his lifelong service to others at the age of 17. In his 43 years of service, he has held new life, saved lives, restored order, reached out to help a colleague, gentled the passing for those at the end of life and taught skills to new EMTs.

Tony was a wine, golf, Mets, N.Y. Giants, Dad jokes enthusiast. He loved dogs of all - with a soft spot for Wheaties and a devoted friend of the birds (squirrels) at his bird feeders.

He also had an unhealthy obsession with the amount of golf balls a golfer should have.

Most loved were the times spent with his family, friends and treasured “framily.”

Deepest thanks to Tony’s other “families:” NYPD 19th precinct, Ridgewood Volunteer Ambulance, Woodbury Community Ambulance, New City Ambulance, Misericordia Hospital and Columbia Presbyterian for being his partners in his work/volunteer journey.

The community of Woodbury that we have been blessed to be a part of for the past 22 years, thank you for the camaraderie, laughter and tight circle of support.

Survivors include his wife of 34 years, Tracy E. Maggio at home; son Andrew Maggio of Albany; sister Jo-Ann Maggio of Queens; and by many nieces, nephews, cousins and loved ones. Tony will truly be missed by all.

Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., on Monday, Feb. 8, at Smith, Seaman and Quackenbush Funeral Home, 515 Route 32, Highland Mills.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 8, at St. Patrick’s Church, 448 Route 32, Highland Mills.

Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope.

In place of flowers a donation would be lovely. These three organizations are near and dear in our hearts:

Woodbury Community Ambulance, PO Box 561, Central Valley, NY 10917.

The College Experience Program at Living Resources. Check made to Living Resources - note CEP Maggio - 300 Washington Avenue Extension, Albany, NY 12203.

Loving Hearts 4 Paws. Donation information on website: www.lovinghearts4paws.com.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home (845-782-8185; www.ssqfuneralhome.com).