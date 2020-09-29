An Artistic Taste celebrates grand opening

Chef Andre Robinson’s new restaurant, An Artistic Taste in Harriman, celebrated its grand opening on Saturday, September 12.

The restaurant is currently open, offering both indoor and outdoor seating and takeout.

The fall menu features fresh, local ingredients and an array of specially curated dishes, such as jerk chicken, paella, lobster mac, butternut squash ravioli, Berkshire pork buns, fire grilled octopus and much more.

Prior to opening An Artistic Taste, Robinson’s culinary expertise graced the menus at some of New York City’s most exclusive restaurants, including The Four Seasons and Per Se.

The restaurant’s website features reviews from diners praising Robinson’s work - including one from reggae artist Shaggy, who called Chef Andre the “best chef in the states.”