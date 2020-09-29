x
An Artistic Taste celebrates grand opening

Harriman. The new modern American, globally influenced restaurant celebrated its grand opening alongside the Greater Monroe Chamber of Commerce and Senator James Skoufis.

29 Sep 2020 | 01:03
    An Artistic Taste’s owner Chef Andre Robinson with his wife, Norise, and children, Andre and Oliver. Photo provided.
    Chef Robinson with his wife and kids, alongside Senator James Skoufis and Greater Monroe Chamber of Commerce members. Photo provided.
Chef Andre Robinson’s new restaurant, An Artistic Taste in Harriman, celebrated its grand opening on Saturday, September 12.

The restaurant is currently open, offering both indoor and outdoor seating and takeout.

The fall menu features fresh, local ingredients and an array of specially curated dishes, such as jerk chicken, paella, lobster mac, butternut squash ravioli, Berkshire pork buns, fire grilled octopus and much more.

Prior to opening An Artistic Taste, Robinson’s culinary expertise graced the menus at some of New York City’s most exclusive restaurants, including The Four Seasons and Per Se.

The restaurant’s website features reviews from diners praising Robinson’s work - including one from reggae artist Shaggy, who called Chef Andre the “best chef in the states.”

If you go:
An Artistic Taste
88 NY-17M, Harriman, NY 10926
(845) 238-2317
anartistictaste.com