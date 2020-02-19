Adina Epstein Bialas, 45, of Pine Island, N.Y., died peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, after a five-year battle with Multiple Myeloma.

Born in Jerusalem on April 16, 1974, to Bonnie (Chernick) and Itzhak Epstein, Adina was the beloved wife of Jeffery M. Bialas, proudest, most devoted mother of Maya and Claire and sister of Binyamin (Ben) Epstein.

Adina is also survived by her nieces Annika and Eliana Epstein; sister-in-law Ulrika Thunberg; aunts and uncles Bella (Ytzhak) Reichenbaum, BatSheva (Yair) Dembo, Alice Chernick, Miriam (Yehuda) Israel, and Andrew (Raquel) Chernick; numerous cousins; and Uncle Lou Poloniak.

In 2010, Adina started J&A Farm, an organic black dirt farm, with Jeff, Maya, and Claire. She was a committed community member, exceptional friend, and founder of the Orange County Multiple Myeloma Support Group (ocny@imfsupport.org). Adina was able to help other myeloma patients get the care they needed.

Adina is a graduate of Brooklyn Technical High School, University of Massachusetts, Amherst, and the French Culinary Institute. She was an amazing cook, a loving mother and wife, and was loved and respected by all that knew her.

Donations in Adina’s memory to the International Multiple Myeloma Foundation (myeloma.org) would be appreciated. And, if you are able, please donate blood.

Memorial visitation was held Feb. 18 at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, Pine Island, N.Y. The family will sit shiva at the home of friends on Wednesday, Feb. 19, from 1:30 to 8 p.m., and on Thursday, Feb. 20, from 1 to 8 p.m., 924 West End Avenue (entrance on the north side of West 105th Street between West End Avenue and Broadway; Apt 84), New York City.