A son of Goshen and his family could use your help

Nick Watkins, who currently resides in Colorado, grew up in Goshen and graduated from GHS in 2003 with my son, John. As close friends , they’ve kept in touch over the years, attending each others weddings and exchanging texts and phone calls.

Nick married his Mary in October 2016 and they have a one-year-old baby, Jack. Shortly after Jack was born Mary was diagnosed with cancer and endured a grueling period of chemo as well as surgery.

After months of treatment, Mary was in remission and she, Nick and Jack returned to being a happy young family, growing and thriving together.

Until recently that is.

This past summer Mary’s cancer returned, with additional complications, making more surgery and hospital stays necessary. These problems had to be resolved before chemo could eventually be resumed.

Not only are they going through obvious emotional turmoil but the financial strain and responsibility at this point is impossible to handle.

Recognizing that this isn’t an easy financial time for many Goshenites, if you can find it in your hearts to contribute to Nick and Mary’s plight through a GoFundMe account (link listed below), it would allow Nick to focus entirely on helping his wife through this recurrent cancer battle.

And baby Jack would have the hope that his mom would one day be home with him to stay.

Thank you and please keep them in your prayers.

Gratefully,

Donna Novak

Goshen

The GoFundMe link is: https://www.gofundme.com/f/marys-cancer-journeys?utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link-tip