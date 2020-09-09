Tips for organizing your child’s day

Integrate their learning by applying different skills to a single task, such as book reports or science projects.

Extend learning by applying skills they already have to new situations.

Learn to use resources, such as libraries, reference materials, and websites.

Review and practice what they have covered in class.

The U.S Department of Education says homework can help children develop strong study habits and positive attitudes. According to ed.gov, homework helps students:

Create a daily schedule

Attending school from home can feel like an extended vacation for your children. It’s easy to be distracted by television and being at home with siblings. It’s important that your student succeeds with online school are not behind when school and life return to normal.

Time management when attending online school from home is crucial. Create a schedule will allow your kids to wake up at an appropriate time, attend online school, and complete homework.

Plan lunch and other breaks for your children to relax a bit during school hours. Make sure your kids stay in a school mindset.

It is okay to be flexible with the hours. Give your children a little more time to relax or sleep, as long as they are getting their work done.

Help with homework

Parents can help their children by setting a regular time and place for homework that removes distractions that may interfere with their progress. The U.S Department of Education advises parents to provide supplies, identify resources, and show interest in what your child is learning. To help your child stay on track, set a time by which all homework should be completed.

Communicating with teachers and counselors is very important when helping your child with homework. If your student is struggling, contact their teacher about online tutoring or assignments that can help strengthen their weak spots.

Sleep better

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services advises children to get plentiful sleep each night. Sleeping is not only about the number of hours you sleep; the quality of sleep is even more important.

Placing yourself and your children on a sleep schedule will make it easier for your body to get good-quality sleep. Here is a list of the recommended hours of sleep various age groups should get, according to the HHS:

Most adults need seven to eight hours of good-quality sleep on a regular schedule each night.

Preschoolers need to sleep between 10 and 13 hours a day, including naps.

School-aged children need nine to 12 hours of sleep each night.

Teens need eight to 10 hours of sleep each night.

Staying on a consistent sleep schedule can benefit the body in a variety of ways. Good-quality sleep reduces stress, helps you maintain a healthy weight, and helps you to think more clearly in school or at work. Sleep can also lower your risk for serious health problems such as diabetes and heart disease.