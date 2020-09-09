x
Staying healthy

Health. Being healthy is important for all children, and can be especially important for children with depression or anxiety.

09 Sep 2020 | 03:46
From the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

Leading a healthy lifestyle can help manage symptoms of depression or anxiety. Here are some healthy behaviors that may help:

COVID-19: Remember to Follow Social Distancing Guidelines

This depends on how old your child is, and ranges from being active throughout the day for preschool-aged children (ages 3 through 5 years) to being active for 60 minutes or more for school-aged children and adolescents (ages 6 through 17 years). This may sound like a lot, but don’t worry, your child may already be meeting the recommended physical activity levels.

Recommended Levels for Preschool-Aged Children (ages 3 through 5 years)

Preschool-aged children (ages 3 through 5 years) should be physically active throughout the day for growth and development.

Adult caregivers should encourage preschool-aged children to be active when they play.

Recommended Levels for School-Aged Children and Adolescents (ages 6 through 17 years)

Children and adolescents ages 6 through 17 years should do 60 minutes (1 hour) or more of moderate-to-vigorous intensity physical activity each day, including daily aerobic – and activities that strengthen bones (like running or jumping) – 3 days each week, and that build muscles (like climbing or doing push-ups) – 3 days each week.