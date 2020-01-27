Watercolor exhibit includes free reception and demonstration this Sunday

The North East Watercolor Society 2020 Members’ Exhibit is now on display at Orange Hall Gallery and Loft, located on the SUNY Orange campus in Middletown.

On exhibit through March 13 are 106 paintings by 57 artists.

The opening reception will be held at the gallery from 1 to 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 2. Pianist Geoff Hamburg will play jazz standards, classical pieces, and contemporary favorites from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Artist-judge Kevin Kuhne, whose lively urban scenes of Albany are displayed on the gallery's Fringe wall, will give a demonstration of his process and technique titled "Adding Excitement to Urban Scenes" at 2:30 p.m.

Kuhne's interest in local history, architecture, people, and conservation inspires him in his paintings and occasional mixed media constructions. He lives in Albany, where an abundance of buildings of many architectural eras keep him busy painting. He regularly works plein air to express his initial reactions and feelings to the life and action of the scene. In his loose technique, he expresses excitement through color, drawing, and composition.

Kuhne will give a master class, "During Vignette Design in Watercolor," from 4 to 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, that will give participants a deeper sense of how he works. Attendees will have a chance to paint. All necessary painting implements will be supplied, although attendees may bring their own brushes and paints if they like.

The reception, demonstrations, and exhibits are all free and open to the public.

Watercolor is a transparent and semi-transparent medium with an occasional gouache adding an opaque quality. The versatility of watercolor offers a broad variety of styles from tight representational to the loose use of the brush or other tools, and is demonstrated in the still lifes, land and seascapes, portraits, genre paintings, and semi-abstracts in the exhibit.

Award-winning paintings

The following paintings in the exhibit have won awards:

Best in show: “Fall Colors, Old Boathouse" by Robert Adzema

Elaine M. Garvin Memorial Award: “Folded Once, Folded Thrice” by Lana Privitera

Excellence Award: “Take Your Seat” by Alexis Lavine

Excellence Award: “Cornwall Village” by Laura Kohlmann

Excellence Award: “What’s Around the Corner” by Midge Monat

Excellence Award: “Monarch Red Pepper” by Cheryl Johnson

Excellence Award: “London Wall” by Ann Higgins

Honorable Mention: “Hi Up There” by Jim Adair

Honorable Mention: “Bow Bridge in Summer” by Susan Weintraub

Honorable Mention: “Bellvale Barn” by Rich Van Tieghem

Essential information:

Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday; plus Sunday, Feb. 9, from 1 to 4:30 p.m.; and Friday, Feb. 28, until 9 p.m.

Orange Hall Gallery is located at the corner of Wawayanda and Grandview Avenues in Middletown. Free parking is available in the adjacent lot.

For more information call 341-4891 or email cultural@sunyorange.edu.