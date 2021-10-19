Warwick graduate’s latest album is ‘Champagne Room’

Keith Michael Whitehead, popularly known by his stage name of Koncept, is an American rapper, emcee and songwriter who is a graduate of Warwick Valley High School.

Majorstage will present Koncept at DROM, 85 Avenue A in Manhattan at 9 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4.

DROM prides itself on presenting fresh new sounds and introducing new talent.

Koncept has a long history in the music industry breaking into the business at Fat Beats Records in New York City.

His first album, Awaken, was discovered shortly after by Red Bull, resulting in the release of “The Fuel,” recorded at Red Bull Studios in Los Angeles.

MTV aired two music videos from “The Fuel” and the lead single from this album hit No. 1 on College Radio and received global praise.

In 2016, Koncept followed a calling by Miller & Jameson Whiskey to go on a two-week tour of Seoul, South Korea.

An immediate partnership with Sony Music Asia led him to extend his stay in Korea to two years.

During this time, Koncept released his album, “14 Hours Ahead,” which not only signifies the time difference between Asia and New York, but also reflects how he envisions his future and his dreams and how he manifests them into reality.

“It’s learning, growing, and believing in yourself every step of the way,” said Whitehead. “Koncept is a living example of achieving this.”

His latest album is “Champagne Room” available at: www.iamkoncept.com.

Whitehead grew up in Queens before moving to Warwick and his neighbor was a graffiti artist who was into hip hop.

“He got me into hip-hop music at an early age and gave me the name Koncept when I was seven years old. I got a set of turntables when I was about 11 and started DJ-ing as a hobby. I always liked writing and started writing my own rap songs when I was in high school. Once I started, I just got hooked on it, and by the time I was in college living in Vermont I realized enough people liked it and I was good enough to make a career out of it.”