Valentine’s Day workshop will explain 'What no one tells you about love'

The Kadampa Meditation Center New York will present the Valentine’s Day workshop “What no one tells you about love" from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 31 Main St., Port Jervis.

The center's premise is this: We all wish for good relationships in our lives. However, relationships between couples, parents and children, or friends often suffer from misunderstandings, unrealistic expectations, and conflict. We love each other, and yet we are not always happy together. This is because we do not understand the real nature of love and how to practically improve our love in our close relationships.

In this workshop, participants will receive simple and practical advice about how to find meaning and enjoyment in all of their relationships. By keeping this practical and timeless advice in our heart, you will learn to be happy in the company of our partner, family, friends and co-workers — anyone we might encounter.

Everyone is welcome. The class is $10, with no per-registration needed, just drop in. Light refreshments will be available.

For more information call 845-856-9000 or visit KadampaNewYork.org.