Try Carol's tantazling tomato sauce at Deacons' annual dinner

There’s an art to creating a great Italian meal, and no one has perfected that art like Carol Gabella, owner of the former Lakeville Restaurant in Goshen. Gabella’s gift in preparing a tantalizing tomato sauce and tomato with meat sauce is, without a doubt, unrivaled.

Come judge for yourself, as once again Gabella will be in the kitchen creating a sauce that’s tantalizing to the senses, both taste and smell, to share with the public.

The Deacons' seventh annual spaghetti dinner will be held on Saturday, March 21, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The place is Fellowship Hall at the First Presbyterian Church in Goshen, 33 Park Place. The cost is a modest $10.00 for adults, ages 12 and over; children ages 5 to 11, $5; and children under age five are admitted free.

On the menu is spaghetti, regular or gluten free, with choice of tomato or tomato meat sauce; tossed salad; bread; hot or cold beverage; and a luscious ice cream sundae dessert. Ice cream courtesy of Stewart’s Shops.

Adding a little fun and excitement is a 50/50 raffle! Doors open at 5:15 p.m. Takeout orders are available.

“No reservations needed. Just come with your appetite,” said Gabella, Co-moderator with Paty Glasse, of the Deacons.