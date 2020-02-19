Sugar Loaf. West Point band presents ‘Bernstein, Benny and Pierson’

The West Point band continues its 2020 Masterworks Concert Series with this free concert titled “Bernstein, Benny and Pierson” on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 7 p.m. at the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center in Chester.

This dynamic performance features powerhouse soloist Staff Sgt. Keith Kile as he presents the world premiere of the “Concerto for Tuba and Wind Ensemble” by Brooke Pierson.

This program satisfies everyone’s tastes, with jazz-inflected solos like “Benny and Lionel” featuring Staff Sgt. Manuel Ramos on clarinet and Sgt. First Class Craig Bitterman on vibraphone, plus great concert works like Alfred Reed’s “Hounds of Spring” and swing selections from the hit musical “Thoroughly Modern Millie.”

Established in 1817, the West Point band is the Army’s oldest musical organization and continues to provide world-class music to educate, train, and inspire the Corps of Cadets.

In the event of inclement weather, this performance will move to Feb. 23 at 3 p.m. Please note, Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center requires tickets for this event.

Tickets are free and can be reserved at sugarloafpacny.com.

For concert information, cancellations and updates, call 845-938-2617 or visit westpointband.com. West Point Band news can also be found by following us on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter.