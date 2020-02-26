Show your skill at 'Warwick's Got Talent!'

Sugar Loaf. The Warwick Center for the Performing Arts is seeking entrants for its third annual production of “Warwick’s Got Talent!” Performers of all ages are invited to register, including singers, dancers, musicians, comedians, magicians, jugglers, acrobats, or any other performing artists from the Warwick community. To register, email info@warwickperformingarts.com by March 7. There is a participation fee of $10 per person. A panel of judges will select the winner in each age category, and each winner will receive 4 free tickets to WCPA’s production of “Sleeping Beauty” at the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center this June. The judges will include Mayor Michael Newhard, actor and owner of Style Counsel Tim Mullally, WTBQ radio host Taylor Sterling, and Broadway actress and dancer Emilee Dupré. “Warwick’s Got Talent!” will be held on Saturday, March 14, at 7 p.m. in WCPA’s Black Box Theater, located at 63 Wheeler Avenue in the Village of Warwick. Tickets are available at the door for $7 per person or $15 per family of 3 or more, and all proceeds will benefit The Warwick Dance Collective.