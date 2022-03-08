Regional dancers on their toes at Orange County School of Dance Invitational

Hudson Valley dancers gathered in Monroe for the Orange County School of Dance 7th Annual Dance Invitational on Sunday, in their Little Feet Theater. Five Hudson Valley studios and high schools presented their most advanced dancers. Participating were Ballet Arts Studio from Beacon, Hudson River Performing Arts Center from Fishkill, The Dance Conservatory from Cortlandt Manor, Yorktown High School Dance Company and Little Feet Dance Company of OCSD. Next year will be two performances. For more information, contact Joanna Markowitz at orangedanceschool@gmail.com