“Newsies” onstage delivery by MW Middle School

They delivered the papers, until they made the headlines... l”Newsies,” the Disney musical, is now playing at Monroe Woodbury Middle School. A two-time Tony Award-winning show, the New York Times called it “a musical worth singing about!”

The Monroe-Woodbury Middle School Drama Club will present “Disney’s Newsies” on Friday, March 11, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, March 12, at 2 p.m. Tickets must be purchased online at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/60515. Tickets will not be sold at the door. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for children/seniors. Monroe-Woodbury Middle School is located at 199 Dunderberg Road in Central Valley.

“Disney’s Newsies” is a fully staged and costumed production performed by 40 Monroe-Woodbury Middle School students. “Disney’s Newsies” has a cast of 60 students including Greg Grisar as Jack Kelly; Joely Levine as Katherine; Jill Portney as Medda Larkin; Maeve McPeek as Crutchie; Kaia Glander as Davey; and Clara Wittrock as Les.

The production is under the direction of Jacob Gardner, with choreography by T.J. Larke; music direction and accompaniment by Richard Schacker; costumes by Mallory Greenberg; lighting and sound design by Noreen Guerra; technical design by Veronica Coloma; musical assistance by Noelle Larson; and is produced by Marie Mignano.

Now is the time to seize the day with Newsies!