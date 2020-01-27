Musical Coffee House at First Presbyterian will bring back fond memories

Think back to the 1970s, when great music was played and sung in the intimate atmosphere of a coffee house. How great that was -- to hear upbeat tunes, soulful sounds, oldies, and great new songs destined to become big hits?

Guitarist Bob Montalbano and vocalist Jody Kopec have teamed up to revive that musical experience right in the heart of Goshen. The duo is presenting a Musical Coffee House on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 7:00 p.m. in the First Presbyterian Church in Goshen, 33 Park Place.

“We want people to sit, relax and enjoy a night of music,” said Montalbano.

“We enjoy performing together, and we just want to have fun," Kopec said. "It’s a fun night for the community.”

There’s no cover charge for the show.

Both performers agree: “We just want people to show up and have fun.”

Adding to the ambiance of the night, coffee, tea, and refreshments will be on hand.

Emceeing this great show, which will include other high-quality musical acts, is well-known comedian Bill Keller, former writer for late-night comedian Jay Leno.

All donations from the night will benefit the Paul E. Wright Organ Fund for repairing the historic organ at Goshen’s First Presbyterian Church.

Montalbano and his family live in Florida, and Kopec with his family live in Campbell Hall. They have known each other for five years and have been playing together for about four years. Lately they’ve been performing at the Saturday night open mic at the Edenville Country Store, located at 240 Pine Island Turnpike in Warwick.

In urging the community, Kopec said, “Come and enjoy an evening of music and song!”

“Absolutely, come and enjoy,” echoed Montalbano.

The show could still use a few more acts. If anyone is interested in sharing their talent at the Musical Coffee House, call Bob Montalbano at 845-800-0821 or Jody Kopec at 845-294-1375.