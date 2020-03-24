Music for Humanity offers new scholarship to honor Ron Renninger

Music for Humanity, based in Chester, has joined with the family of the late Ron Renninger to establish a $2,500 scholarship in his honor.

Renninger donated four sets plus served as guest host at Music for Humanity's Free Performance Night. He was a full-time musician from age 16 until his death, at age 69, in July 2019. He was in bands, was a studio musician in Manhattan for 20 years, and finally became a superlative singer/songwriter with some of the greatest licks and lyrics anywhere.

Donate to the Ron Renninger Scholarship Fund at musicforhumanity.org, or send a check to Music for Humanity, P.O. Box 359, Chester, NY (notate it if you are donating to the Ron Renninger Fund). Music for Humanity aims to make the scholarship an annual award. Donations to Music for Humanity are tax-deductible.

Music for Humanity will give a total of $20,000 in 2020, including a $10,000 grand scholarship. To apply visit musicforhumanity.org.

The organization has already given $100,000 in music scholarships.

To hear more Renninger and other great performances, subscribe to Music for Humanity's YouTube Channel.

Music for Humanity's 118th Free Performance Night was technically cancelled, but Larry Amato, one of the performers, offered to make it a virtual reality and streamed a concert on Facebook. The 119th Free Performance Night is scheduled for Saturday, April 18, at Noble Coffee Roasters in Campbell Hall. Visit the organization's Facebook page for updates and cancellations.

"More music means a better world for all of us," says Barry Adelman of Music for Humanity.