x
Music for Humanity free performance night at Noble Coffee Roasters in Campbell Hall

Marc Von Em, Lydia Adams Davis and John Irizarry, others next week

Campbell Hall /
| 13 Mar 2022 | 03:40
    Marc von Em, Lydia Adams Davis and John Irizarry will perform March 19 in Campbell Hall.
This coming Saturday, March 19, 7:30 p.m. is the 137th Music for Humanity Free Performance Night at Noble Coffee Roasters in Campbell Hall, NY. It features Marc Von Em, Lydia Adams Davis and John Irizarry. This is a free event, donations encouraged. Noble Coffee Roasters offers a light dinner menu and a selection of coffees, teas and desserts.

The following Saturday, March 26, 8 p.m. is a special event featuring Grammy Award winning producer, keyboardist, composer, arranger and synthesist Jason Miles.

Room only for 50 people. Attend for free or make a donation. In either case you must register.

https://musicforhumanity.org/event/the-extraordinary-journey-of-jason-miles-a-musical-biography/