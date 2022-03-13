This coming Saturday, March 19, 7:30 p.m. is the 137th Music for Humanity Free Performance Night at Noble Coffee Roasters in Campbell Hall, NY. It features Marc Von Em, Lydia Adams Davis and John Irizarry. This is a free event, donations encouraged. Noble Coffee Roasters offers a light dinner menu and a selection of coffees, teas and desserts.

The following Saturday, March 26, 8 p.m. is a special event featuring Grammy Award winning producer, keyboardist, composer, arranger and synthesist Jason Miles.

Room only for 50 people. Attend for free or make a donation. In either case you must register.