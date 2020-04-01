Miss music? The Cooperage says the scene has moved online

Our banishment from live musical performances is totally necessary, and totally a drag. Luckily for us, sequestered as we are to stop the spread of the coronavirus, the musicians you've enjoyed at local venues are now performing online.
"You'll be home, I'll be home -- so let's do this again!" posted keyboardist Bob Malone, who will be performing his third online concert on April 7. "We should all be good and stir-crazy by then. I'll do my best to distract you."
The Cooperage Project in Honesdale has shared a lineup of artists they've hosted, or who have canceled shows, who will be performing online in our era of social distancing. They will be shared on River Vibes Concert on Facebook as they are schedule. Many of the performances will be posted on YouTube afterward. Check these out...
Friday, April 3
Carla Ulbrich: 6:30 p.m. at facebook.com/events/1929930867151758
Carla Ulbrich is a comical singer-songwriter and guitarist whose biggest musical influences were (and still are) Sesame Street, camp songs, and cat food commercials. She has a love of the absurdities of ordinary life, a somewhat twisted viewpoint, and a way with words.
Sunday, April 5
Jann Klose: 1 p.m. at facebook.com/jannklose1
Jann Klose has just signed with The Royalty Network, the fifth largest music publisher in North America, which will be administering his six albums and two EPs alongside songs by Pete Seeger, Ed Sheeran, Beyoncé, Coldplay, Daughtry, Flo Rida, Kelly Clarkson, boy pablo, Roberta Flack and many more. His new single, "Pilot Light," is coming out April 3.
Gathering Time: 7 p.m. at facebook.com/events/209708290258612
Gerry McKeveny, Hillary Foxsong and Stuart Markus are a head-turning folk-rock harmony trio "getting a whole beehive-full of buzz" on the northeast regional folk scene. Their live (Stay in Your) House Concert II will include Markus's "My Unplanned, Unpaid, Unexpected, Unforeseen, Indefinite Vacation."
Sunday, April 7
Bob Malone: 9 p.m. at bit.ly/3dO6n4q (StageIt online live concert)
Called a "keyboard wizard" by The New Yorker, Bob Malone has toured the world as a solo artist for over two decades and has played keyboards with John Fogerty since 2011. He’s featured on the 2017 Ringo Starr record “Give More Love,” and his recording of “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch” was the theme in the Illumination/Universal movie trailers for The Grinch, heard by millions.
Wednesday, April 8
David Roth: 7 p.m. at facebook.com/david.roth.9
As singer, songwriter, recording artist, keynote speaker, workshop leader, and instructor, David Roth has earned top honors at premier songwriter competitions – Kerrville (Texas) and Falcon Ridge (New York). His songs (“Rising in Love,” “Earth,” “Manuel Garcia,” and many more) have found their way to Carnegie Hall, the United Nations, several Chicken Soup for the Soul books, the Kennedy Center, Peter, Paul & Mary’s “Discovered” (Warner Brothers), and the Kingston Trio’s “Born at the Right Time." His son “Rocket Science” went up on the Space Shuttle Atlantis’s May 2009 mission to repair the Hubble Telescope.
Friday, April 17
Scott Ainslie: 7:30 p.m. at bit.ly/3bDloUQ (rebroadcast of concert from November 2018)
Steeped in traditional music from both sides of the color line, Scott Ainslie is a renowned acoustic blues guitarist, singer and songwriter. He learned southern old-time ballads, banjo and fiddle from senior musicians in North Carolina and West Virginia and blues from his black elders in North Carolina, Virginia, South Carolina, Georgia and Mississippi: his roots are deep. “My mother found me at the family piano picking out the melodies from the records she listened to during the day when I was three," he said. "I’m one of the lucky ones: I’ve been a musician all my life."
Anytime
Joe Jencks: Stay at Home Sessions at bit.ly/2JzeuE4
Joe Jencks is an 20-year veteran of the international folk circuit, an award-winning songwriter, and celebrated vocalist based in Chicago. Merging conservatory training with his Irish roots and working-class upbringing, he delivers musical narratives filled with heart, soul, groove and grit. He wrote several number one folk songs, including "Lady of The Harbor," and is also co-founder of the harmony trio Brother Sun. He has performed festivals such as Falcon Ridge, Kerrville, Mariposa, and Old Songs, and venues including Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall.
Find many more online concerts at Social Distancing Streaming Concerts (facebook.com/pg/streamingconcerts/event).
The Cooperates says you can still support live music from the comfort of your home: "Most of these artists have a pay-as-you-can or a tip jar. Others will suggest where a donation would be helpful. Thanks for supporting these artists who have brought so much joy to our music community!"
