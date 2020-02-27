Middletown. Lecture: ‘The Art of Perception’

Visual intelligence is one of the many ways we perceive our world, and an interactive lecture at SUNY Orange is designed to help participants improve their visual smarts and their non-verbal communication skills.

The event will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, in Room 010 of the Rowley Center for Science and Engineering on SUNY Orange’s Middletown campus. It is free and open to the public.

The lecture will be presented by lawyer and art historian Amy Herman, whose book “Visual Intelligence: The Art of Perception,” offers readers a method to help sharpen their visual intelligence in a world now flooded with images on computers, cell phone screens, televisions and other devices. Herman will be available after the lecture for a book signing.

The Rowley Center is located at 10 East Conkling Ave., Middletown. For more information, call the college’s cultural affairs office at 845-341-4891 or e-mail cultural@sunyorange.edu.