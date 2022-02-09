Male nudes abstracted

Born in New York City and raised in New Hyde Park, Long Island, Taddei attended art school at University of Toledo, before moving on to Pratt Institute for Architecture and then switching to Pratt’s art school. Taddei traveled extensively in Europe, England, and Ireland, where museum visits inspired him to pursue a career as an artist. He has also enjoyed a career as a muralist and decorative painter.

Of the paintings in this exhibition, Taddei states, “While I regard distortion necessary as a path to a different beauty and truth, I am also enamored of the sensuous volumes of the nude figure. They may be truncated or fragmented or metamorphosed, cubistically into the geometry of armor or architecture, but they always express the grandeur of the pose.”