The Monroe-Woodbury Middle School Drama Club presents Guys and Dolls Jr at Monroe-Woodbury Middle School on Friday, March 6, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, March 7, at 2 p.m.

Admission: $8 for adults and $6 for children and senior citizens

Tickets: purchase online at https://mwmsdb.booktix.com/ or at the performances.

"Guys and Dolls," a musical fable of Broadway, is based on the stories and characters of Damon Runyon. Complete with underground dice-slinging, glitzy showgirls and high-stakes romance, "Guys and Dolls" is one of America’s most enduring musical comedies.

Rich with unforgettable melodies by Frank Loesser, "Guys and Dolls" includes beloved show tunes such as “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ The Boat,” “If I Were A Bell” and “Luck Be A Lady.”

The story centers on Sky Masterson, a career gambler who is visiting 1950s New York City. He makes the bet of a lifetime to win the heart of “Save-A-Soul” missionary, Sarah Brown.

Meanwhile Adelaide, a long-suffering nightclub star laments her 14-year engagement to foot-dragging beau, Nathan Detroit.

The production is under the direction of Patricia Murray, with costumes by Kathy Fisher, choreography by Christine Lauterbach, accompaniment by Richard Schacher, scenery and artistic design by Elizabeth Pesce & Danny Lauterbach, lighting and sound design by Noreen Guerra and is produced by Marie Mignano.

The cast

"Guys and Dolls Jr." features Rory Nowosielski as Nathan Detroit, Sophia Theokas as Adelaide, Tyler Landusky as Sky Masterson, Charlotte Scanlon as Sarah Brown, Jacob Ciriello as Nicely-Nicely Johnson, Sol Cabassa as Benny, Jaden Medrano as Society Max, Anthony Proia as Harry the Horse, Josh Gorlin as Big Jule, Betsy Torres Fidel as Arvide Abernathy, Heidi Campbell as General Cartwright and Kanggun Lee as Lieutenant Brannigan.