Kids’ spring break with screen break in natural world

Cornwall, NY- Looking for Spring Break fun for your little one? asks the staff of the Outdoor Discovery Center in Cornwall. The answer, they say, is to “pull the kids away from screens and let them reconnect with nature.”

They offer the Hudson Highlands Nature Museum’s School Break Mini-Camp for ages 6-9, Monday, April 11-Friday, April 15, 9 a.m.-3 p.m at the Outdoor Discovery Center, located at 20 Muser Drive in Cornwall. Mini-campers spend time exploring and playing outdoors while also learning about ecology and natural systems in a hands-on way.

The theme of this year’s Spring Break Mini-camp is

”Treasure Hunters,” traveling back in time and into the future with nature educators. They play games and learn about the natural world while in search of such items as gems, artifacts and fossils, with a new theme each day.

Pre-registration is required. Register by the day or for the full week. Admission: HHNM Members: $325 for the week. $65 per day. Not-yet-Members: $350 for the week. $70 per day, 12 Mini-campers maximum.Visit HHNM.ORG for more information and registration.

hhnm.org to register for the Hudson Highlands Nature Museum’s Spring School Break Mini-Camp running April 11-15 from 9am-3pm. Photo provided.