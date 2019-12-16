Illuminate Goshen announces lineup for New Year's Eve Family Fun Festival

Illuminate Goshen is planning lots of New Year's Eve fun for the whole family.

This will be the fifth consecutive year that the local non-profit will be hosting this event. For the second year, the event will take place at an inside venue, C.J. Hooker Middle School in the Village of Goshen.

As in years past, the party will run from 7 to 9 p.m. and will be free to attend. Attendees will be treated to entertainment, activities, crafts, and more.

This year’s festivities include:

● Bouncy houses

● Balloon animals

● Face painting

● Disney princess

● Mad Science experiments

● The Up In Arms professional puppet show, which starts at 7:45 p.m. sharp, will perform "Musical Monsters: A Musical Journey for the Entire Family."

● DJ

● Crafts stations

● Games

● Selfie station

● Free giveaways

Illuminate Goshen thanks the Goshen Central School District for supporting the event. Questions may be emailed to kyleroddey@gmail.com